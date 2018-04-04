Whether she’s trolling husband John Legend on Twitter or fangirling over Beyoncé, Chrissy Teigen is known for her candor and her experiences as a parent are no exception.

As a mother to her daughter with Legend, 2-year-old Luna, Teigen has been open about the challenges that she’s faced along the way, from difficulty conceiving with IVF to the postpartum depression she experienced. Now, as she prepares to welcome her second child, a baby boy, she’s revealing that raising a baby can be challenging and messy at times.

In an interview with The Cut, Teigen revealed between anecdotes about changing a diaper on the floor of a baseball stadium and going on tour with a toddler that she’s found a pretty good solution to changing the diaper of a squirmy, restless baby: a serenade by John Legend.

“I need to distract her in any way that I can,” she said. “But you know, John changes a lot of her diapers too and he sings little jingles and poopy-diaper songs. It’s all about being masters of distraction, when you’re changing them.”

It probably doesn’t hurt to have an award-winning voice when trying to soothe a baby.