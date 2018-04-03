Mia Tramz Returns to TIME to Oversee Enterprise Projects

From Year in Space to Opioids, ambitious multiplatform enterprise is one of the pillars of our work and a hallmark of our brand. So I’m delighted to announce that Mia Tramz is returning to the TIME newsroom as Editorial Director, Enterprise and Immersive Experiences.

Mia’s most recent work, it should be noted at the outset, received two Emmy nominations last week, both in the category of Outstanding Digital Innovation. That’s fitting as Mia has repeatedly proven herself to be an outstanding digital innovator. She was also just named one of Folio’s Top Women in Media.

As Managing Editor of LIFE VR, Mia launched our company-wide VR and AR platforms, with projects such as TIME’s Remembering Pearl Harbor, which recreated the events of Dec. 7, 1941 and was showcased on Capitol Hill. She produced TIME’s first AR-activated issue, featuring experiences created in collaboration with and narrated by Bill Gates and Bono. She also created TIME’s first VR hologram for the experience Buzz Aldrin: Cycling Pathways to Mars. InCapturing Everest for Sports Illustrated (one of this week’s Emmy nominations), Mia executive produced the first VR docu-series to capture a bottom-to-top ascent of the world’s tallest peak.

In Mia’s new role at TIME, she will oversee enterprise projects across all platforms, while looking for opportunities to augment the impact of our daily and weekly work. Mia has also proven extraordinarily adept at forging outside partnerships with technology firms—she worked with HTC and AMD, for example, to co-fund and co-create Remembering Pearl Harbor– and you can expect more of that to come.

While transitioning into her new role, Mia will continue to oversee LIFE VR in the near term, working with other brands on 360 video, VR and AR.

Please join me in welcoming Mia back to TIME and wishing her well in this new position. And stay tuned for more updates soon on the enterprise front.

Edward