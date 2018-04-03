One person died and four were injured in a shooting reported at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. on Tuesday. San Bruno police said they believe the person who died, a woman, was the shooter.

YouTube employees said they heard shots and saw people running on social media Tuesday afternoon. San Bruno police said they saw employees fleeing the headquarters upon arriving to the area and found one gunshot victim toward the front of the building. Two other shooting victims were found in adjacent businesses.

The fourth victim authorities found was a woman inside the YouTube headquarters who had apparently died of a what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, San Bruno police chief Ed Barberini said at a news conference. Barberini said the woman could be the shooter.

Most shootings are perpetrated by men, according to a 2014 FBI study of 160 “active shooter incidents” that have taken place in the U.S. between 2000 and 2013. Women were the shooters in just six of the incidents studied, according to the FBI.

The four victims in the shooting were transported to local hospitals, police said.