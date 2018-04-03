At least four people were injured when a female shooter opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday afternoon, according to San Bruno police.

Police are still investigating the “hectic scenario” at YouTube’s headquarters, but confirmed the suspected shooter was found with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the building, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds of employees were evacuated from the San Bruno building, which is about 10 miles from downtown San Francisco in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Here’s what we know about the shooting at YouTube’s San Bruno headquarters:

What do we know about the active shooter situation in San Bruno?

It was not immediately clear what unfolded at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno.

Some YouTube employees tweeted that there was an active shooter and heard noises that sounded like gunshots.

Vadim Lavrusik, a product manager at YouTube headquarters according to his LinkedIn and verified Twitter account, tweeted just before 4 p.m. E.T. that he “heard shots and saw people running while at my desk.” Lavrusik added that he was “barricaded inside a room with coworkers” before later tweeting that he was evacuated and safe.

Todd Sherman, another product manager at YouTube HQ according to his LinkedIn and Twitter, quoted Lavrusik’s tweet, writing, “We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake.”

“We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun,” Sherman added in another tweet, before writing, “I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front.”

One Twitter user posted an image of what appears to be people outside of the YouTube building with their hands up.

Google, the parent company of YouTube, addressed the incident in a statement on its communications account. “Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available,” Google said. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TIME.

Was anyone hurt in the San Bruno shooting?

At least four people were brought to San Francisco General Hospital, hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. One 36-year-old male is in critical condition and two females are being treated at the hospital, according to Andrew.

CBS reports that Stanford Health Care is “expecting 4-5 patients from [the YouTube] shooting,” according to a hospital official.

How many people work at YouTube’s San Bruno headquarters?

More than 1,100 employees — including engineers, sales teams, analysts and more — work at YouTube’s San Bruno office, which is located 12 miles south of San Francisco and about 26 miles north of Google’s headquarters in Mountain View. The multi-level facility, which was reportedly bought by Google in 2015, includes a basketball court, a lap pool and a slide connecting the second and third floors.

This story is developing and will be updated.