Olympic Figure Skater Nathan Chen Is Officially Heading to Yale in the Fall

Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen may have just won the World Figure Skating Championships last month, but he has even more big news this week. Chen, who is 18, has accepted a spot in Yale Class of 2022, a representative confirmed Tuesday to TIME.

Chen is best known as a master of the ice, setting records and completing as many as six quad jumps in competition (although he did fumble on Olympic ice in his short program). He helped earned his U.S. team a bronze medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and became the first U.S. winner of the World Championship men’s title since 2009 when he completed his routine in Milan last month. But Chen clearly isn’t letting his pursuit of high scores get in the way of higher education.

Fans first noticed Chen’s future plans when he added “Yale ’22” to his Instagram bio over the weekend (admissions letters went out last week). He’s also been busy liking posts shared from the Ivy League university’s account. When he arrives on campus in the fall, he’ll join a long list of other Olympians who’ve attended the New Haven institution, including 2002 skating gold medalist Sarah Hughes.

While most pursued the Olympics either before or after their undergrad years, Chen appears to be looking to juggle both at once: He has already made it clear that he hopes to compete in 2022. Yale does not have a competitive figure skating team, but students do have a Figure Skating Club. And the on-campus ice rink, known affectionately as “The Whale” for its unique architecture, is considered one of the world’s most beautiful.

Chen is currently training in Florida for the start of the Stars on Ice tour. Hopefully he’ll have time to stock up on dorm bedding before he hits the campus’s hallowed halls this fall.