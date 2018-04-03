A Mother Shot Her Sleeping 5-Year-Old Daughter at a Slumber Party, Police Say

By Associated Press
3:02 PM EDT

(LANSING, Ill.) — Police are investigating after a woman apparently shot and wounded her 5-year-old daughter at a party in suburban Chicago.

Police officials in Lansing, Illinois, say their initial investigation found the mother was handling a gun when it went off early Monday, striking the sleeping girl.

The Lansing Police Department says its criminal investigations division is investigating and declined to comment on whether the shooting was an accident.

Authorities say firefighters and police treated the girl before she was sent to a hospital in nearby Munster, Indiana. She was then transferred to a Chicago children’s hospital. WGN-TV reports the girl was in serious but stable condition following surgery.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released and no arrests were immediately reported.

