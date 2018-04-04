Here's Everything New On Netflix in April 2018 — And What's Leaving

A number of movies and TV shows are new on Netflix in April as the streaming service ramps up on both original content and old favorites. This month, as winter slowly gives way to spring, hide out from the unceasing snow and April showers with Netflix original movies like the sci-fi romance Orbiter 9, addiction drama 6 Balloons and Come Sunday, which stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as a renegade evangelical pastor. Or settle into new seasons of series like Call the Midwife and Jane the Virgin, also coming to Netflix this month for all your binge-watching needs.

Netflix will also remove several shows and movies from the service throughout April. Films like American Pie and Apollo 13 are leaving the service and others, including The Prestige and Leap Year, will be gone from Netflix by the end of the month.

Here are the movies and shows coming to Netflix in April 2018:

April 1

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday)

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu: Season 3

April 2

La Piloto: Season 1

April 3

Fary Is the New Black

April 5

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

April 6

6 Balloons

Amateur

Fastest Car: Season 1

Money Heist: Part 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z

Orbiter 9

Ram Dass, Going Home

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1

April 7

24 Hours to Live

April 9

AMO: Season 1

April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

April 12

Pickpockets

April 13

Chef’s Table: Pastry

Come Sunday

I Am Not An Easy Man

Lost in Space: Season 1

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2

April 15

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

April 17

The Chalet: Season 1

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

April 18

Friend Request

Pelé

April 19

Charité: Season 1

Chasing The Dragon

April 20

Aggretsuko: Season 1

Dope: Season 2

Dude

Kodachrome

Mercury 13

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1

April 21

The Letdown: Season 1

April 24

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis

April 27

3%: Season 2

Bobby Kennedy for President

Candy Jar

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1

The Week Of

Jane The Virgin: Season 4

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity

Here are the movies and shows leaving Netflix in April 2018:

April 1

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

Never Let Me Go

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

April 3

Starry Eyes

April 5

The Hallow

The Nightingale

April 12

The Emperor’s New Clothes

April 15

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

April 16

Son of God

April 17

Z Storm

April 20

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

April 21

The Prestige

April 22

Exit Through the Gift Shop

April 26

Kung Fu Panda 3

April 27

Begin Again