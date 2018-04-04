Here's Everything New On Netflix in April 2018 — And What's Leaving

A number of movies and TV shows are new on Netflix in April as the streaming service ramps up on both original content and old favorites. This month, as winter slowly gives way to spring, hide out from the unceasing snow and April showers with Netflix original movies like the sci-fi romance Orbiter 9, addiction drama 6 Balloons and Come Sunday, which stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as a renegade evangelical pastor. Or settle into new seasons of series like Call the Midwife and Jane the Virgin, also coming to Netflix this month for all your binge-watching needs.
Netflix will also remove several shows and movies from the service throughout April. Films like American Pie and Apollo 13 are leaving the service and others, including The Prestige and Leap Year, will be gone from Netflix by the end of the month.
Here are the movies and shows coming to Netflix in April 2018:
April 1
A Sort of Family
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare to Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
Fish People
Friday Night Lights
Jackass 2.5
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Mortal Kombat
Nancy Drew
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
Speed Racer
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Duchess
The Family Man
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Iron Giant
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday)
The Lost Boys
The Queen of the Damned
The Spy Next Door
Wakfu: Season 3
April 2
La Piloto: Season 1
April 3
Fary Is the New Black
April 5
Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
Despicable Me 3
April 6
6 Balloons
Amateur
Fastest Car: Season 1
Money Heist: Part 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z
Orbiter 9
Ram Dass, Going Home
Sun Dogs
The 4th Company
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1
April 7
24 Hours to Live
April 9
AMO: Season 1
April 10
Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast
April 12
Pickpockets
April 13
Chef’s Table: Pastry
Come Sunday
I Am Not An Easy Man
Lost in Space: Season 1
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2
April 15
Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds
April 17
The Chalet: Season 1
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection
April 18
Friend Request
Pelé
April 19
Charité: Season 1
Chasing The Dragon
April 20
Aggretsuko: Season 1
Dope: Season 2
Dude
Kodachrome
Mercury 13
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1
April 21
The Letdown: Season 1
April 24
Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up
April 25
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis
April 27
3%: Season 2
Bobby Kennedy for President
Candy Jar
Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1
The Week Of
Jane The Virgin: Season 4
Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity
Here are the movies and shows leaving Netflix in April 2018:
April 1
30 Days of Night
88 Minutes
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Caddyshack
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cool Runnings
Death Sentence
Dolphin Tale
Eagle vs. Shark
John Mulaney: New in Town
Never Let Me Go
Set Up
Small Soldiers
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Shawshank Redemption
The Whole Nine Yards
Wild Wild West
April 3
Starry Eyes
April 5
The Hallow
The Nightingale
April 12
The Emperor’s New Clothes
April 15
Happy Tree Friends
Leap Year
April 16
Son of God
April 17
Z Storm
April 20
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley
April 21
The Prestige
April 22
Exit Through the Gift Shop
April 26
Kung Fu Panda 3
April 27
Begin Again