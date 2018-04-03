Reese Witherspoon’s filmography spans nearly three decades and runs the gamut from romantic comedies like Legally Blonde to dramas like Walk the Line, the biopic that won her an Oscar. So it should come as no surprise that Witherspoon’s extensive career in Hollywood is now a Jeopardy! category, something that Alex Trebek introduced to the world on Monday night’s episode of the game show.

While the category was fairly straightfoward, asking contestants to name Witherspoon’s most beloved films like Sweet Home Alabama and Election from descriptions of the characters she played, it proved to be the forte of one contestant in particular. Millennial contestant Emily completely dusted the competition by correctly answering all of the questions to become the uncontested champ of the category.

While it’s always good to be a Reese Witherspoon fan (just ask Adam Rippon!), it looks like Emily’s fandom definitely paid off.

Watch the Reese Witherspoon movies category on Jeopardy! below.