Meghan Markle may be living a real-life fairy tale engaged to Prince Harry now, but only a few years ago, she was just another actress hustling to make a living. When she was wasn’t unlocking briefcases for Howie Mandel on Deal or No Deal or starring in Suits, Markle was trying to find the right chip to serve at a party in a 2009 ad for Tostitos.

The ad, of course, has resurfaced now as Markle prepares to host a very big party of her own — her royal wedding to Prince Harry, which is scheduled for May 19.

In the spot for Tostitos, the princess-to-be thinks, “13 ingredients? That’s more people than I invited to the party” while perusing a bag of chips (although the voiceover is clearly not Markle speaking).

Something about the ingredients list causes Markle’s mind to wander to a party guest named Gary and his “short shorts,” which makes her think that Tostitos and its three ingredients are perfect for Gary and the rest of her party.

While she looks quite satisfied as she leaves the chip aisle in the ad, Markle will most likely not be serving Tostitos at — or inviting Gary to — her royal wedding.