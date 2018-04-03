Not only is The Office one of the most bingeable shows on Netflix, but turns out it’s also responsible for saving lives.

Thanks to the famous scene from season five’s “Stress Relief” in which Steve Carell’s Michael, Dwight and the rest of the Scranton branch take a CPR lesson, Central Michigan University student Natalie Belsito was recently able to rescue a drowning squirrel from near-certain death.

In a video that has been watched nearly 33,000 times since Wednesday, Belsito can be seen performing CPR on the squirrel — which had fallen into a campus pool — before taking it back to her dorm to warm it up with a blow dryer. “Brought a squirrel back from the dead, what was your Wednesday like?” she captioned the clip.

She apparently wouldn’t have known what to do without the help of the Dunder Mifflin gang.

“Honestly, when I was doing it, I was thinking of the episode of The Office when they do CPR,” she told student newspaper Central Michigan Life, referencing the scene in which the employees learn to time chest compressions to the tune of “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. “I was literally singing that song as I tried to do it.”

Watch the video below.