On Monday’s Ellen Show, audiences were in for a surprise when comedian Seth Rogen shared a tidbit about adult film star Stormy Daniels.

As he remembers it, Daniels — who appeared in the 2005 and 2007 Judd Apatow-directed movies The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up — told him about her alleged affair with Donald Trump all the way back then.

“I’ve known Stormy Daniels a long time, and I’ll be honest, she may have mentioned some of this stuff around 10 years ago,” Rogen told Ellen DeGeneres; her show’s team had uncovered an old photo of Daniels at one of the movie’s premieres, which brought up the line of questioning.

“At the time, when you asked a porn star who they’d been sleeping with and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing that she could have said,” he added, laughing. He said that recent news has made him remember, “Oh yeah! Stormy told us all about that.”

As for Daniels’ role in the films? For strip club scenes, Rogen said their team realized it was better to hire porn professionals rather than actors to play the strippers onscreen.

“For Stormy, that was the easiest thing she did all week,” he joked of her roles in the popular comedies, noting that he hasn’t seen her in years, but “she’s clearly done well with herself.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is currently in the midst of a legal battle with President Donald Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen around the legitimacy of a potential non-disclosure agreement and the alleged presence of a “hush agreement” pertaining to the alleged affair, which Daniels claims took place in 2006.

She recently appeared on 60 Minutes to tell her side of the story to Anderson Cooper, while Trump has remained mum.