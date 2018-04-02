The Internet Has Fallen Hard For This 10-Year-Old Boy Yodeling at Walmart

On occasion, there is a moment so pure and random that it catapults a young star onto the viral stage.

This is that occasion. Meet “Walmart boy” or “Walmart kid” a.k.a. 10-year-old Mason Ramsey. He’s the adorable young music man who surprised Walmart shoppers by busting out a stellar yodel at a store in Harrisburg, Illinois.

Tapping his foot to his own beat in a red bow tie, this jubilant prodigy has charmed a ton of people far and wide. Online, the footage is a smash hit. The original tweet with the video, filmed March 24, has been retweeted more than 50,000 times.

“I want the yodeling Walmart kid to sing at my funeral,” user Emma wrote, and the praise only got higher from there.

This will not only be the song of spring 2018 but of summer and fall 2018, too.

Below, the evidence.

The internet already produced mashups.

Start April off correctly by checking out more of his musical stylings below.