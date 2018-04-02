What's That Easter Bunny Thinking About at the White House Egg Roll? The Internet Has Some Guesses

Even the President of the United States has to cede the spotlight to the guy in the big bunny suit at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

President Trump took to the Truman balcony with First Lady Melania Trump to give his remarks at the 140th annual White House Egg Roll on Monday.

“This is a special year. Our country is doing great. You look at the economy, you look at what’s happening. Nothing’s ever easy, but we have never had an economy like we have right now. And we’re gonna make it bigger, better and stronger,” Trump said before briefly discussing military funding.

The Easter bunny‘s appearance at the White House Easter Egg roll isn’t new, but that didn’t stop it from sparking a ton of annual online fun. People watching the White House Easter Egg Roll took to Twitter to speculate what was going through the human-sized bespectacled bunny’s mind.

Is this balcony scene Evita with a twist or a brand new White House staffer? See below for all manner of takes in the form of Easter Egg Roll bunny memes on the internet.

There was, of course, fodder about some other characters in the mix too, but it was officially the bunny’s meeting.