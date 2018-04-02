First Lady Melania Trump made her mark on the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll by choosing to add a new activity to this year’s lineup of events: lawn bowling.

The Easter Egg Roll — this year is the 140th annual celebration of the event held by the President at the White House grounds — traditionally includes a number of festivities, most geared towards children. There is, of course, the titular egg roll across the White House’s South Lawn, in which children roll Easter eggs across the lawn with wooden spoons. Government officials, like Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, also read children’s books to the attending kids. And a large costumed bunny parades about for that seasonally-appropriate photo op.

This year, about 30,000 guests are expected by the White House to come by, according to ABC. And they were in for a new treat with the addition of lawn bowling. The weather is a bit overcast and damp for Monday’s event, but it looks like attendees gave a valiant go at the bowling, which featured oversized, inflated bowling pins and balls set up on the lawns. (More traditional lawn bowling uses a hard ball and wooden pins.)