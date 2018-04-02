Sarah Huckabee Sanders Does Story Time at the White House Easter Egg Roll
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, speaks during a press conference at the White House briefing room in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 12, 2018. Sanders said that President Donald Trump plans to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Washington on March 20. Photographer: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Cady Lang
12:52 PM EDT

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is best known for being the White House’s press secretary, but she traded in press briefings for story time during the 140th annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

Huckabee Sanders, along with other members of the Trump administration like Betsy DeVos and Kellyanne Conway, read stories to children in a “reading nook” at the event on Monday, with Huckabee Sanders’ Easter storybook focusing on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This isn’t the first time that a White House press secretary has notably participated in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll; former White House press secretary Sean Spicer memorably donned the bunny costume while he was an assistant trade representative for media and public affairs in the Bush administration.

