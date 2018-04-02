On Sunday night, millions of people tuned in to watch John Legend star in NBC’s live version of the musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, including his wife Chrissy Teigen and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

While Teigen, the author, actress, and model, happily live tweeted the show, O’Reilly was less of a fan of the show’s modern take on the Biblical story. O’Reilly sent out a critical tweet about it, saying, “Watching JC Superstar on NBC. who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez.”

The commentary earned a swift and brutal comeback from Teigen, who remarked that the tattoo parlor in question “specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars.”

The tweet refers to the fact that O’Reilly left Fox News last year under a cloud of sexual harassment allegations, and a New York Times story that reported that O’Reilly paid a $32 million settlement to a former Fox News analyst after she accused him of sexual harassment.