Trump Threatens to Stop Mexico's 'Cash Cow' Unless Fewer People Come Into U.S.

By Associated Press
Updated: April 1, 2018 11:45 AM ET

President Donald Trump says Mexico has “got to help us at the border.”Trump says a lot of people are coming into the U.S. from Mexico because they want to take advantage of a U.S. program that protects “Dreamer” immigrants from deportation.

Trump ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program last year, though a federal judge has ordered the administration to continue renewing permits.

Months of negotiations between the White House and lawmakers in both parties have failed to produce a deal to protect the “Dreamers.”

Trump tweeted about the issue before he attended Easter services at a church near his Palm Beach, Florida, home.

Asked about the tweets, Trump blamed Democrats, saying they blew a “great, great chance” to make a deal.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE