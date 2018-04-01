Trump Threatens to Stop Mexico's 'Cash Cow' Unless Fewer People Come Into U.S.

(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.) — President Donald Trump says Mexico has “got to help us at the border,” while also saying he’ll stop Mexico’s “cash cow” unless it does more to stop its people from crossing into the U.S.

Trump says a lot of people are coming into the U.S. from Mexico because they want to take advantage of a U.S. program that protects “Dreamer” immigrants from deportation.

Trump ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program last year, though a federal judge has ordered the administration to continue renewing permits.

Months of negotiations between the White House and lawmakers in both parties have failed to produce a deal to protect the “Dreamers.”

Trump tweeted about the issue before he attended Easter services at a church near his Palm Beach, Florida, home.

Asked about the tweets, Trump blamed Democrats, saying they blew a “great, great chance” to make a deal.

Trump also tweeted that Mexico is doing next to “NOTHING” to stop illegal immigration and laughs “at our dumb immigration laws.” The president added that Mexico must “stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!”

The U.S., Canada and Mexico are currently renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement at Trump’s insistence. Trump says NAFTA hurts the U.S.

Trump promised during the presidential campaign to build a southern border wall to stop illegal immigration and drugs coming in from Mexico, but Congress has frustrated the president by not moving as quickly on the wall as he would like.