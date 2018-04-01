Kim Jong Un Watches Performance by South Korean Pop Stars in North

(SEOUL) — South Korean media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has watched a rare performance by South Korean pop stars visiting Pyongyang.

A South Korean artistic group including K-pop singers flew to Pyongyang on Saturday for performances in the North Korean capital amid thawing ties between the rivals. The leaders of the Koreas are to meet at a border village on April 27.

South Korean media pool reports from Pyongyang say Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, watched Sunday’s performance by the South Korean group.

The reports say Kim clapped his hands during the performance at the East Pyongyang Grand Theater. Kim shook hands with South Korean performers and took a group photo with them after their performance.

It hadn’t been known whether Kim would attend the performance.