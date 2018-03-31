2 Killed in Homebuilt Plane Crash in California

By Associated Press
Updated: March 31, 2018 7:35 PM ET

(SANTA PAULA, Calif.) — Officials say two people have been killed after a homebuilt airplane crashed into a shed outside the Southern California city of Santa Paula.

Ventura County fire Capt. Stan Ziegler says the two-seat aircraft went down Saturday afternoon. It was a clear and sunny day.

He says the two people were pronounced dead when firefighters got to the scene less than a mile from Santa Paula Airport.

Santa Paula is roughly 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane was a homebuilt Vans RV-6A that caught fire after it went down.

Gregor says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE