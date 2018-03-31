Free High-Capacity Magazines Given Out at Gun Rights Rally
A custom-made semi-automatic hunting rifle with a high-capacity detachable magazine is displayed at TDS Guns in Rocklin, Calif., Oct. 3, 2013
Rich Pedroncelli—AP
By Associated Press
4:14 PM EDT

(MONTPELIER, Vt.) — Gun rights supporters protesting gun restriction legislation are gathering at the Vermont Statehouse, urging the governor not to sign the bill.Police estimate hundreds of protesters turned out Saturday to show their opposition a day after the Vermont legislature passed the gun restrictions package.

Protesters were giving away 1,200 30-round magazines. The legislation would ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks, in addition to raising the legal age. It would also expand background checks for private gun sales.

People who own high-capacity magazines before the law takes effect can keep the high-capacity magazines.

Gun rights advocates also were accepting donations for a fund to challenge the Vermont legislation.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott is expected to sign the bill.

