Singer and NRA board member Ted Nugent criticized Parkland shooting survivors calling them “soulless” and “ignorant.”

“I really feel sorry for them because it’s not only ignorant and dangerously stupid, but it’s soulless. To attack the good, law-abiding families of America when well-known, predictable murderers commit these horrors is deep in the category of soulless,” Nugent said on “The Joe Pags Show,” according to The Hill. “These poor children, I’m afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul.”

Nugent, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump has a history of making controversial comments. He added that the students’ comments come from outside influence. Though he said he would no longer engage in “hateful rhetoric” following a shooting at a congressional baseball practice that left Republican members injured.

“The dumbing down of America is manifested in the culture deprivation of our academia that have taught these kids the lies, media that have prodded and encouraged and provided these kids lies,” Nugent said.

Nugent’s comments come after Fox News host Laura Ingraham saw an exodus of advertisers for her show The Ingraham Angle after mocking David Hogg, one of the shooting survivors and a gun-control activist.