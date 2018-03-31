This Is Where the Winning Mega Millions Ticket Was Sold

A lucky player has won Mega Millions’ $521 million jackpot, the fourth largest prize in the game’s history.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold somewhere in New Jersey, according to Mega Millions. It was the sole ticket to match all six numbers during the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night, though tickets sold in Ohio and Texas matched five balls, netting $1 million wins each.

The huge win, which translates to $317 million in cash, occurred six years to the day after three different tickets matched the winning number, splitting the game’s largest-ever jackpot of $656 million, according to Mega Millions.

Around 17.6 million Mega Millions tickets were sold since this jackpot run began on Jan. 5, the game says. Those interested in competing for the next jackpot, which has reset to $40 million, can watch the upcoming drawing on Tuesday, April 3, at 11 p.m. ET.