The royal wedding day has finally arrived and with it, the long-awaited debut of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress.

After months of speculation over the look and style of Markle’s gown, the newest royal arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday wearing a Givenchy dress from creative director Claire Waight Keller featuring a boat neck, long sleeves and an extravagant veil.

Fans of the dress immediately took to social media to express their excitement over the breathtaking look, with many sharing their favorite photos of the dazzling bride at various moments throughout the ceremony.

“Meghan’s so reckless when she rocks her Givenchy dress,” one Twitter user quoted Beyoncé. “She’s so possessive so she rocks that roc headdress! QUEEN AF.”

See some of the reactions below.