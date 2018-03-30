When it comes to her tiara, Meghan Markle won’t be wearing “something borrowed” from Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

Plenty of people strongly dislike attending the nuptials of relatives they don’t relate to. But on May 19, people around the world will gather to study every detail of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding – including the glittering lure of whatever headgear the incoming princess hits the aisle with. And as fans look forward to the fancy hat event of the year are busy making a meal out of all things Markle, there’s one glitzy tiara we can officially rule out.

The heirloom crown is the Cartier Halo tiara that Queen Elizabeth II loaned to Kate Middleton when she tied the knot with Prince William.

The piece is hitting the National Gallery of Australia where it will be on display from March 30 through July 22. It’s going to be featured in “Cartier: The Exhibition” among myriad brooches, necklaces and other tiaras on view.

According to People, the Queen has graciously lent it out again from the Royal Collection Trust and the Queen. (She got it as an 18th birthday gift from her mom, just like you.)

So unless Markle studies Ocean’s 11, Ocean’s 12, Ocean’s 13 and a screening of Ocean’s 8 in order to pull off the ultimate heist, we won’t see that tiara on the big day.