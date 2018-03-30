Schools of Up to 1,400 Sharks Are Gathering Off the Coast From Long Island to Canada
By Associated Press
1:47 PM EDT

(PORTLAND, Maine) — Scientists say a species of large, but harmless, shark has been gathering in atypically big groups off of the northeastern United States and Canada.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says groups of 30 to 1,400 basking sharks have been seen in waters from Nova Scotia to Long Island, New York. The agency says sightings of basking sharks are common, but seeing them in such large groups is not.

The basking shark is the second-largest fish on the planet. It can grow more than 25 feet (7.6 meters) in length, lives on a plankton diet and is not aggressive or dangerous to humans.

NOAA says the reason why the animals have been congregating in large groups “has not been clearly determined,” but it’s likely related to feeding, socializing or courtship.

