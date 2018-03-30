Rihanna is showing support for Howard University students who used her song “B-tch Better Have My Money” to protest a financial aid scandal at the school.

A video shared on social media showed the students protesting in Howard’s administration building while singing Rihanna’s hit song, an apropos music choice when you consider that the school has been accused of scamming students over misappropriated grant money, according to The Washington Post. The video, which went viral on Twitter, earned a co-sign from the Bad Gal herself who showed her solidarity by retweeting the post along with the flexing muscle and praise hands emojis.

The protest follows the publication of a now-suspended Medium post (cached here) by an anonymous blogger who alleged that university officials misused funds.

After the publication of the post, Howard University President Wayne Frederick confirmed in a statement on the school’s website that six university employees were fired as a result of misappropriated financial aid funds.