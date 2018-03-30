On Friday, Taylor Swift released a new visual to accompany her song “Delicate” off of her latest album Reputation. “Delicate” already has an official music video — it’s got a snappy 78 million views on YouTube to boot — but Swift is now leaning into streaming platforms, releasing a Spotify-only vertical video that plays on mobile within the app. Shot like an extended selfie in a single take, with Swift spinning around in a meadow in a wintry forest, it’s a lo-fi, stripped-down approach. But zoom in closely, and the singer provides certain clues about her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn.

It’s all in the details, of course. Swift wears a warm coat, her signature red lipstick, and her hair cut in shaggy bangs. Around her neck, however, is a simple necklace. And engraved on the necklace is the initial “J” likely for Joe.

The two have been seeing each other since at least the summer of 2017, although they mostly keep their relationship out of the spotlight. The necklace also echoes a line in one of her other Reputation songs, “Call It What You Want.” On that track, she sings, “I want to wear his initial / On a chain round my neck.” One thing you can always count on Swift for: her songwriting really is a mirror to her reality.