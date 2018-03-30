A Judge Broke Into a Woman's Home and Stole Her Underwear, Police Say

(EAST ISLIP, N.Y.) — A Long Island judge who police say entered a neighbor’s home and was later found to be in possession of stolen female underwear has been arrested on burglary charges.

Police say a 23-year-old East Islip woman was home alone Thursday morning when she heard a noise and saw a man, who then fled.

The woman gave a description of the man and officers arrested Suffolk County District Court Judge Robert Cicale nearby. They say he was carrying “soiled female undergarments” that had been stolen.

Cicale is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.