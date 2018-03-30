Easter will fall on April Fools’ Day for the first time since 1956 on Sunday, giving Jimmy Kimmel the perfect opportunity to show off some pranks inspired by the double holiday.

With the help of former NASA engineer Mark Rober, Kimmel demonstrated a few hilarious ways for parents to terrorize their children come Easter Sunday morning, including filling their chocolate bunnies with broccolini, coating Brussels sprouts with chocolate to make them look like cake pops and, worst of all, replacing the filling in a Cadbury Creme Egg with mayonnaise.

Roper also helpfully walked Kimmel through how to create a vinegar and baking soda-filled plastic egg that he dubbed an “Easter egg geyser grenade.”

“Your son worked for NASA and now he’s doing stupid stuff to children. Are you happy with this decision?” Kimmel joked to Roper’s mom and dad, who were seated in the Live! audience.

