Russia Tests New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

By Associated Press
8:00 AM EDT

(MOSCOW) — The Russian military says it has successfully tested its latest intercontinental ballistic missile.The Defense Ministry said Friday’s launch from Plesetsk in northwestern Russia tested the Sarmat missile’s performance in the early stage of its flight.Sarmat is intended to replace the Soviet-designed Voyevoda, the world’s heaviest ICBM known as “Satan” in the West.

President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that Sarmat weighs 200 metric tons and has a higher range than Satan, allowing it to fly over the North or the South Poles and strike targets anywhere in the world. He added that Sarmat also carries a bigger number of nuclear warheads, which are more powerful than the ones on Satan.

Putin also said Sarmat could carry an array of warheads capable of dodging missile defenses.

