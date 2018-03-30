6 Dead and 500 Hurt in Violence Along Gaza Border

(GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip) — Gaza health officials have updated the death toll in violence along Gaza border, saying say five Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers at the border fence and one by Israeli tank fire earlier in the day.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least 500 Palestinians were hurt by live fire, rubber-coated steel pellets or tear gas fired by Israeli forces at several locations along the fence. The ministry did not provide a breakdown.

Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, commander of the Israeli military’s Southern Command, which includes the border, said on Friday that “we are identifying attempts to carry out terror attacks under the camouflage of riots.”

He urged Gaza residents to stay away from the border, and held Hamas responsible for any violence there.