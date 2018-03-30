6 Dead and 500 Hurt in Violence Along Gaza Border
A Palestinian child stands outside a tent during a a tent city protest near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 30, 2018. Land Day marks the killing of six Arab Israelis during 1976 demonstrations against Israeli confiscations of Arab land. / AFP PHOTO / SAID KHATIB (Photo credit should read SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images)
SAID KHATIB—AFP/Getty Images
By Fares Akram / AP
Updated: March 30, 2018 8:58 AM ET

(GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip) — Gaza health officials have updated the death toll in violence along Gaza border, saying say five Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers at the border fence and one by Israeli tank fire earlier in the day.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least 500 Palestinians were hurt by live fire, rubber-coated steel pellets or tear gas fired by Israeli forces at several locations along the fence. The ministry did not provide a breakdown.

Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, commander of the Israeli military’s Southern Command, which includes the border, said on Friday that “we are identifying attempts to carry out terror attacks under the camouflage of riots.”

He urged Gaza residents to stay away from the border, and held Hamas responsible for any violence there.

