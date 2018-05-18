This Instagram Series Uses Savage Prince George Memes to Troll Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle has been out and about working that charm on everyone in the world, except for…one person.

That person apparently is Gary Janetti, the TV writer known best for his work on shows like Family Guy and Will & Grace. But he’s also the guy behind a satirical Instagram account with 365,000 followers that sinks its teeth into the former Suits star daily. And he treats the incoming royal’s entertainment industry past like your most judgmental friend treats any new significant other: brutally.

The Gary Janetti Prince George meme premise:

Janetti imagines Meghan Markle’s soon-to-be nephew, a.k.a.the world’s most recognizable little tyke, Prince George as a huge snob. He’s no fan of his uncle’s fiancée. In fact, Janetti’s fictional Prince George will stop at nothing to steal focus from the bride-to-be and destroy her big day on May 19. Evil plots have included: encouraging his mother Kate Middleton to hold the third royal baby until at the exact moment before Markle walks down the aisle, or hitting the fête with a splashy date like Blue Ivy.

Welcome to the Meghan Markle parody formula: grab the most breathless headline on the latest Meghan Markle outing, then juxtapose it with a snapshot of wee Prince George looking cranky (give him a break, he’s a kid). Finally, top off the post with a caption that does not hold back on the sass.

A sampling of the savage Meghan Markle memes:

A screen cap of an ELLE headline that reads “Here’s a Video of Meghan Markle Pretending to Be a Queen in 1990” is captioned with a choice Prince George “quote:” “and here’s a picture of me about to throw up.”

And a picture of Markle on Deal or No Deal gets this kind of quip from the world’s most famous kid in shorts. “This is worse than if you had murdered someone.”

Janetti has focused nearly entirely on darkly funny memes and making a meal out of Meghan since November.

See below for some of Gary Janetti’s takes on the new addition to the royal family.

He’s sure to take aim at the bride on May 19 when Markle will wed Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel.