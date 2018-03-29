Apple incited outrage — and a U.S. Department of Justice investigation — late last year when it confirmed that it had been slowing down aging iPhones in an effort to preserve battery life and prevent unexpected shutdowns.

Now, a new function included in the company’s upcoming operating system, iOS 11.3, will allow you to de-throttle your phone if you so choose.

The Battery Health tool, which is currently available in the operating system’s beta release, will tell you how well your battery functions and whether the speed-slowing power management feature has been activated on your device, according to an announcement from Apple. If that feature is on, you’ll be given the option to turn it off — though CNET notes that it will automatically reactivate if your phone does begin to turn itself off due to battery health issues.

The new performance management deature will default to off when devices update to iOS 11.3, according to Apple support, though it will turn back on if there is a subsequent unexpected shutdown.

Battery Health will be available on any model later than the iPhone 6, and can be found in the “Battery” section of the “Settings” menu. But the service is currently only available in beta, and user who want it will have to install that version of the software.

And if Battery Health reveals that your aging iPhone’s power source is on the wane, you can restore some of its function with Apple’s $29 battery fix, which the company rolled out during last year’s phone-slowing saga.