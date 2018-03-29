Apple incited outrage — and a U.S. Department of Justice investigation — late last year when it confirmed that it had been slowing down aging iPhones in an effort to preserve battery life and prevent unexpected shutdowns.

Now, a new function included in the company’s new operating system, iOS 11.3, will allow you to de-throttle your phone if you so choose.

The Battery Health tool, which is currently available as a beta in the operating system’s newest release out today, will tell you how well your battery functions and whether the speed-slowing power management feature has been activated on your device, according to an announcement from Apple. If that feature is on, you’ll be given the option to turn it off — though CNET notes that it will automatically reactivate if your phone does begin to turn itself off due to battery health issues.

Image via Apple

The new performance management deature will default to off when devices update to iOS 11.3, according to Apple support, though it will turn back on if there is a subsequent unexpected shutdown.

Battery Health is be available on any model later than the iPhone 6, and can be found in the “Battery” section of the “Settings” menu.

And if Battery Health reveals that your aging iPhone’s power source is on the wane, you can restore some of its function with Apple’s $29 battery fix, which the company rolled out during last year’s phone-slowing saga.