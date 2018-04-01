It’s springtime, and at the White House that means it’s time for the annual Easter Egg Roll.

In keeping with tradition, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host the 140th Easter Egg Roll on the White House’s South Lawn.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll, though the event is not open to the public. All participants for the Easter Egg Roll are selected through a lottery.

The Easter Egg Roll is the largest annual event put on by the White House and dates back to 1878, during the Rutherford B. Hayes administration.

At last year’s White House Easter Egg Roll, the White House had more than 21,000 attendees, according to WhiteHouse.gov. The activities included a “Bunny Hop” stage, a reading area and a station for children to hit eggs with wooden spoons.

You can watch the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll live online in the stream above. It starts at 7:30 a.m. E.T. and ends at 12:15 p.m. E.T.