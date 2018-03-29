Man Bound and Stabbed 2 Teens to Death and Dumped Them in Abandoned Mine Shaft, Police Say
Law enforcement crews on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, recovered two bodies from an abandoned mine in Utah's west desert near Eureka, Utah. Police believe the bodies are those of two teenagers who have been missing for nearly three months.
Rick Egan—AP
By Associated Press
3:37 PM EDT

(SALT LAKE CITY) — Police say a Utah man tied up two teenagers, stabbed them to death and dumped their bodies in an abandoned Utah mine shaft.

Jail documents released Thursday say 41-year-old Jerrod W. Baum found the two teenagers after they visited his live-in girlfriend at the couple’s home and tied them up in the back of their own Jeep.

Utah County Sheriff’s officials say Baum drove 18-year-old Riley Powell and 17-year-old Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson out to a nearby abandoned mine site near Eureka, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City, where he stabbed them and dumped their bodies down a mine shaft.

Their bodies were found Wednesday, nearly three months after they were reported to have disappeared on their way home.

Baum is being held on suspicion of aggravated murder and other charges. His attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

