Snowboarders Used Graveyard for Babies as a Stunt Park, Police Say

By Associated Press
1:32 PM EDT

(ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt.) — Police in Vermont are looking for three snowboarders suspected of cutting down trees so they could snowboard through a cemetery.

A superintendent at St. Johnsbury’s Mount Pleasant Cemetery spotted the unidentified snowboarders Tuesday evening, snowboarding in a section of the cemetery reserved for dead infants. Stephanie Wissler tells the Caledonian-Record she watched for several minutes as the men snowboarded before she identified herself and asked them to leave.

Wissler later notified police, who discovered the snowboarders constructed snow jumps by cutting down trees in the graveyard.

