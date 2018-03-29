See the Moment Hope Hicks Said Goodbye to President Trump at the White House

By Jamie Ducharme
12:39 PM EDT

President Donald Trump bid farewell to Hope Hicks, his outgoing communications director and one of his closest confidantes, on Thursday, roughly a month after she announced she would resign.

Photos show Hicks — one of Trump’s longest-serving and most trusted aides — saying goodbye to her boss and posing for photos shortly before he boarded Marine One en route to an appearance in Ohio and, later, Florida. Trump pointed to Hicks, 29, and waved to cameras before boarding Marine One, according to a White House pool report.

Wednesday was Hicks’ last official day at the White House, though she is likely to remain in Trump’s orbit in some capacity. Trump has not yet announced a replacement for the Hicks, who was his fourth communications director in 14 months.

