Lorde paid tribute to Kanye West during a concert in his hometown of Chicago by singing a capella covers of his songs, “Love Lockdown” and “Runaway” on Tuesday night.

The New Zealand pop singer, who’s currently on her Melodrama tour following her album of the same name, gave a shoutout to West and Chi-town’s residents before launching into her covers.

“Thanks Chicago! It must be nice to come from the same place as Kanye West,” she said.

The two artists are friendly, having collaborated on a remix of “Yellow Flicker Beat” together in 2014. Lorde has also said that West is her “idol” and was one of the celebrities in attendance at his Yeezy Season 2 presentation.

See Lorde’s Kanye covers below.