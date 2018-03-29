Officials say 68 people are dead after a riot and fire erupted Wednesday night at a Venezuelan police station, the BBC reports.

The blaze at the Valencia city station was reportedly sparked by prisoners setting mattresses alight in a jailbreak attempt. Many are believed to have died due to smoke inhalation.

Tarek Saab, the chief state prosecutor, said an investigation into the incident will begin immediately.

Outside the station, officers in riot gear reportedly used tear gas to disperse a crowd of angry relatives gathered to see if their loved ones had survived.

Photos shared by prison watchdog A Window to Freedom show detainees in grisly conditions being taken out of the station on stretchers.

“I don’t know if my son is dead or alive!” Aida Parra told the Associated Press, adding that she last saw her son when she delivered him food one day earlier. “They haven’t told me anything.”

Notoriously overcrowded and lawless, Venezuela’s prisons sporadically see clashes between inmates and officers, which are sometimes deadly. Drugs, weapons and gangs are reportedly pervasive behind bars.