1 Dead, 4 Hurt After Car Plows into Crowd in San Francisco

By Associated Press
Updated: March 28, 2018 3:54 PM ET

(SAN FRANCISCO) — A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital says one of five people struck in a hit-and-run crash has died.

San Francisco police say a driver got into an altercation Wednesday with the five people and struck them with his vehicle before fleeing. It was not clear if the victims were pedestrians.

Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said three of the victims were in serious condition and the fourth was in fair condition. He said he could not discuss the nature of their injuries.

The crash occurred in an industrial neighborhood along the waterfront a few miles from the city’s financial district.

All five people struck in the crash Wednesday morning were taken to the hospital. Police did not immediately have any additional information.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE