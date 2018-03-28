President Trump Just Lost a Legal Battle in the Constitutional Fight Over His Business
President Donald Trump listens during a discussion at the Generation Next forum in Washington, D.C. on March 22, 2018. China responded to Trump's proposed tariff hikes with retaliatory measures of its own on March 23, 2018, escalating a tense trade standoff.
Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Stephen Braun / AP
2:42 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge is allowing the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia to partially proceed in a lawsuit accusing President Donald J. Trump of accepting unconstitutional gifts from foreign interests.

U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte ruled Wednesday that the two jurisdictions have legal standing to proceed in their lawsuit against Trump, but only with respect to his involvement with the Trump International Hotel in Washington. The judge agreed with the Justice Department to dismiss other sections of the lawsuit targeting possible gifts to the president from Trump Organization properties outside of Washington.

The two jurisdictions accused the president of violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which bans the president and other federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE