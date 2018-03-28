Just days after FX pulled the plug on a Deadpool animated series from Donald Glover, the Atlanta creator has tweeted a 15-page script for the scrapped Marvel TV show.

The cable network announced that it would not be moving forward with the project on Saturday, citing creative differences as the reason behind the decision. “Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, [his brother] Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s ‘Deadpool’ animated series, FX will no longer be involved with the project,” FX said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, it seems as though Childish Gambino has a different take on Marvel’s motives. “For the record: I wasn’t too busy to work on Deadpool,” Glover tweeted on Wednesday before sharing 15 pages of a script for the series that includes his own commentary on the cancellation.

“Do you think they canceled the show…because of racism?!” Deadpool says in the episode. “Yeah, but all the writers were black. And the references were pretty black too. I heard they went over lunch budget ordering Jamaican food at least once a week.”

See the full script below.