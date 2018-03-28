Nothing Thrills Stephen Colbert More Than a New Trump Nickname

By Cady Lang
11:35 AM EDT

While Donald Trump has given out a number of offensive nicknames to others during his time in politics, it appears that the president has gotten a taste of his own medicine, something that has brought nothing but joy to Stephen Colbert.

During the Tuesday night episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the late night funnyman luxuriating in an embarrassing nickname some Washington officials say Trump has gotten following allegations that he had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Colbert aired a clip from CNN that shows Richard Ben-Veniste, a former Watergate special prosecutor, claiming that “people are referring to him here in Washington by a new nickname…he’s now known as ‘Spanky and that’s not a good thing.”

Colbert’s response?

“I think that’s a wonderful thing,” he said. “This may be the best news I’ve heard all day.”

Colbert then encouraged his viewers to show some respect while using the new nickname for Trump, cracking that they shouldn’t address him as “Spanky,” but as “President Spanky.”

Watch the full clip below.

