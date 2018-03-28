The lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels has filed a motion that would require President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to testify under oath about a “hush agreement” pertaining to an alleged affair between Daniels and the president.

Daniels claims that she had a sexual relationship with a married Trump in 2006. She is currently suing Trump to break an agreement meant to prevent her from discussing their alleged affair, claiming that the document is invalid because Trump never signed it. Daniels has also said she will return the $130,000 paid to her by Cohen days before the presidential election, if she needs to.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted that the motion was filed late Monday and is set to be heard on April 30. The motion also requests that a jury trial begin within 90 days of its hearing.

Trump has not publicly addressed the alleged relationship, and the White House has not commented on the motion. The White House has repeatedly denied the affair, but did acknowledge the ongoing legal battle.

But David Schwartz, an attorney for Cohen, told NBC in a statement that the filing is a “reckless use of the legal system in order to continue to inflate Michael Avenatti’s deflated ego and keep himself relevant.”

Avenatti fired back on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Daniels also appeared on 60 Minutes to discuss her charges against the president, claiming during the interview that she and her child were threatened over the alleged affair in 2011, in an effort to keep her silence.