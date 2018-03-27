In the wake of adult film star Stormy Daniels appearing on 60 Minutes to discuss her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, one enterprising Craigslist user decided to put out an ad for a new White House lawyer.

As noted by Mashable, the posting—which appeared on the classifieds site on Tuesday—seeks an attorney for a “difficult client” located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C.

“Seeking a lead attorney to represent client involved in an ongoing Federal investigation,” it reads. “Working knowledge of social media, especially Twitter is a plus, as is a better than average knowledge of the adult film industry and a collection of Playboy magazines from 1985-2010. Must look the part – Gregory Peck or Tommy Lee Jones type. Prior appearances on Fox News a huge plus.”

However, the listing’s creator, a so-called General John—seemingly a reference to Chief of Staff General John Kelly—has made it clear the post is a joke. “I just thought it would be funny to see an ad for Trump’s attorney the same place you’d go looking for a used futon,” the poster told Mashable.

