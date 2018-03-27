Christina Aguilera has been in the public eye for a long time. And although she has undergone many transformations — from Disney starlet to pop princess to “Dirrty” dancer to glam Voice coach and others — she’s always been known for rocking a strong look in each of her eras.

But in a new photo shoot for Paper magazine, the “Beautiful” singer stripped away her false lashes and bold lips in favor of a bare face (for at least some of the photos, that is; Aguilera still loves to play with makeup). After revealing the magazine cover on Twitter, fans could hardly believe their eyes at her transformation, in which Aguilera had a stunning youthful appearance. She even shows off some freckles. No one realized she had freckles!

But more than anything, her followers felt the 37-year-old mom of two has clearly been drinking from the fountain of youth. And with this new look, speculation has already begun about potential new music. After all, the powerhouse vocalist last released an album in 2012 with Lotus. If this is an indication that Aguilera is ready to come claim her rightful place in the contemporary pop pantheon, then looks like fans are more than eager for it.