First, there was George W. Bush wearing a rain poncho at Donald Trump’s inauguration. Now, there is George W. Bush dancing at his nephew’s wedding.

After attending the nuptials of his nephew Pierce Bush and Sarahbeth Melton at Garden of the Gods park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, the former president was caught on video tearing up the dance floor alongside the happy couple at their reception.

As Dead or Alive’s 1984 smash hit “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” bumps in the background, a jubilant-looking Bush can be seen breaking it down with the bride right in the center of the action.

According to People, several other famous Bush family members were also there to celebrate the special day, including George W.’s daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, and Pierce’s sister, former model and designer Lauren Bush Lauren.

Watch the full clip—which was shared by YouTube user Daniel Kalemasi on Monday—below.